Hanover woman remains optimistic despite struggle to find COVID vaccine appointment

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Many Pennsylvanians are running into problems trying to get appointments to get the COVID vaccine.

On Wednesday abc27 News took an inside look into those issues, and sat down with a Hanover woman as she tried to seek help from the Pa. Health Department hotline.

68-year-old Deborah Wierman has been trying to make an appointment to get the vaccine since the day she first became eligible.

However, she’s run into website issues, long waiting lists, and places that don’t have any availability.

So she turned to the health department hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

The operator was able to give her a list of places offering the vaccine in the Hanover area.

“I have a direction now, which I didn’t before,” Wierman said. “I feel more hopeful because I have options.”

However, that list ended up being full of dead ends. One spot wasn’t offering the vaccine to people who aren’t patients at their practice, another didn’t seem to have an option for people that don’t work in healthcare, and another had an automated message that just hung up.

Wierman wasn’t defeated by those calls though.

“Many people are probably trying this same strategy so it does require patience,” Wierman said.

She plans to continue trying.

“Maybe you’ll be lucky that day or maybe it will take a couple days, or a week, or a couple weeks until you get an appointment,” Wierman said.

Wierman remains optimistic that eventually she’ll be able to find an open slot.

“We’re all trying to get the vaccine,” Wierman said. “Sooner or later, we’re going to have success.”