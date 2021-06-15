Harrisburg Area Community College to host three drive-thru vaccine clinics from June 15 to June 22

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Do you still need to get your COVID-19 vaccine? If so, you’ll have another three opportunities over the next week to get a shot in the arm.

Drive-through clinics are scheduled at Harrisburg Area Community College with the first one opening on Tuesday, June 15.

Health care workers will be giving out the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Appointments are required for the June 15 and June 22 events but not for the event on Thursday, June 17.

Anyone 18 or older can get their shot at Tuesday’s event from 9 a.m. to 12:15 in the afternoon.

UPMC is partnering with Dauphin County for the three clinics.

Dauphin County’s drive-through clinic has vaccinated thousands of Pennsylvanians since it opened in late March.

It stopped giving the first of two-dose shots at the end of May because fewer people had been coming in, but continues to give out those second doses.

Many drug stores and supermarkets now accept walk-ins for the vaccines.To schedule an appointment, you can register online at vaccine.upmc.com or by calling 844-upmcvac (844-876-2822). The phone line is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.