Harrisburg experiences revenue decrease due to COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many municipalities are feeling the financial pinch from COVID-19, including Harrisburg.

The city generates between $50 to $55 million a year through local services, earned income, real estate and mercantile taxes.

Dan Miller, Harrisburg city treasurer, says Harrisburg is down 4.4% — which is about $2.3 million.

“The reason these are down is there is not as much business in the city so the mercantile tax is down, the people are not working as much in the city, so the list is down the earned income tax is down and all of them are down for that reason because there is not as much economic activity,” Miller said.

Miller says the revenue decrease will not prevent the city from paying its bills. And it’s too early to tell if there will be another drop in 2021.