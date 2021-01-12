Harrisburg Mayor orders all city employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

(Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse signed an executive order mandating all city employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Once the vaccine is readily available to the general public, Papenfuse says he believes becoming immunized will ensure the best protection against the spread of COVID.

“We need to do whatever is possible to curb the spread of the virus,” Papenfuse said.

