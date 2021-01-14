Harrisburg Police Lieutenant continues recovery after COVID-19 battle

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lt. Russell Winder of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, tested positive for the coronavirus in August 2019. At the time, he says he had symptoms, but recovered and was ready to go back to work on a Monday.

“I was feeling pretty good on a Friday,” Winder said. “Then it hit me like a ton of bricks the very next day.”

Winder had a high fever and was rushed to a hospital.

“My situation just kept getting worse,” Winder said. “And at some point, they had to bring me back.”

Winder spent several months recovering in the hospital. He says the men and women who worked in the facility, at all levels are the true heroes.

“They come to work and put in 12 hours or more[…] They put their own health at risk, and sit there and hold your hand and encourage you to continue to fight and not give up,” Winder said.

Winder spent a few weeks in a rehabilitation facility before returning home.

“The greatest joy was when my wife picked me up,” Winder said., “It continued when my sons greeted me at home with a big hug, and God gave me the strength to take it.”

Winder says he still has a way to go, but his goal is to go back to work and take advantage of his second chance by doing everything better than before he began his battle with COVID-19.