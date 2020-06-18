Harrisburg remembers community advocate, Lisa Burhannan, who passed away of coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Among the 111 Dauphin County residents who have died of COVID-19 is community leader Lisa Burhannan.

Burhannan spent her time bringing people together and advocating for change in Harrisburg.

The 50-year-old was a mom of three, and lost her son Darrell Evans in 2009, which is what motivated her to make a difference.

Burhannan was the regional director for Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice in Harrisburg.

The capital city-native worked for the Harrisburg School District, partnered with Harrisburg Police and was an assistant chaplain at UPMC Pinnacle hospitals and the Dauphin County Prison.

She devoted her time to various groups, including Mothers in Charge and Breaking the Chainz.

She was also constantly organizing community events to reduce violence in the city and to remember lives lost by tragedy.

People gravitated toward Burhannan’s bubbly, kind and fierce personality.

“You’re no longer a victim,” Burhnannan said at one of her healing vigils in 2018. “You are victorious and today your voice matters.”

Lisa was also a grandmother of four.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the bandshell in Reservoir Park.