Harrisburg retirement community residents receive first dose of COVID vaccine

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ken Ramey

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a COVID vaccine clinic at the Manor at Oakridge in Harrisburg, and almost all of the 107 residents had the chance to receive their first COVID vaccine on Tuesday.

Their vaccines were administered by East Shore Pharmacy.

“It’s very important to get them vaccinated,” said Richard DiLello, Oakridge’s general manager. “Again, it’s very difficult for seniors living on their own. It’s been difficult for them to find it. As a community, we are fortunate.”

Sixteen of the Manor at Oakridge residents are over 90 years old. Six of them are over 95 years old, and one will be 100 this year.

The residents will get their second shot in two weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss