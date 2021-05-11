Harrisburg University, Dickinson College differ on mandatory student vaccinations

(WHTM) — Colleges and universities are announcing their plans for the fall semester as we move forward in the pandemic. Some will require students to be vaccinated, others won’t, and not everyone agrees on what the right answer is.

Dickinson College students will be required to be vaccinated for the fall semester.

“When I heard Rutgers made it mandatory I thought Dickinson would follow,” Belgin Koc who spent last year learning virtually said.

They must share proof by uploading their vaccination record to the campus welness center portal online.

Not everyone supports the move but Koc, who only spent seven weeks of her freshman year on campus does.

“I like it, I think it is for our protection,” Koc said. “I got the j&j. I think it is a necessary step to get back to normal.”

Harrisburg University is not making vaccination mandatory.

University President Dr. Eric Darr just announced the school will be allowing undergraduate students back on campus this fall. It was not an easy decision.

“We didn’t like changing and going virtual last March and now that we have been doing it for more than a year there are a lot of people that don’t want to change and go back,” Darr said.

Graduate students will continue to work virtually.

“That is a more complex decision,” Darr said. “They are working adults, they have families and they are better and managing their time.”

Mia Ray is a student from Maryland and she is looking forward to starting her senior year on campus in August.

“Just thinking about the opportunities we will be able to have back on campus, reconnect with each other and meet new people I was just overwhelmed and excited about it,” Ray said.

Darr says the situation here remains fluid. More changes could take place depending on where things stand moving forward,