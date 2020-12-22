Health officials warn Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant this holiday season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health says we have a long way to go before the pandemic is behind us but adds she does see light at the end of the tunnel.

Doctor Rachael Levine announce Monday, Nearly 90,000 thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Pennsylvania last week and more than 17,000 healthcare workers received their first dose.

Levine says the recently approved Moderna vaccine could arrive in Pennsylvania this week and an aggressive effort to vaccinate nursing home staff and residents will begin next week.

The health secretary says its very important to remain vigilant and not let our guard down during the christmas holiday. She says if people are not responsible, we could see another spike in hospitalizations.

“It is so important for people to continue the mitigation efforts I just discussed in order to prevent another hospital surge,” Levine said. “Our job, really all of our job, is to make sure that surge does not happen or it’s as small as possible.”

Dr. Levine is encouraging people to stay home for Christmas and the New Year’s and she wants people to continue to practice social distancing, wear masks and washing their hands.