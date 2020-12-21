Health Secretary encouraging Pennsylvanians to remain focused during Christmas and New Years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine talked about the importance of Pennsylvanians remaining vigilant following the release of two emergency vaccines.

“I see light at the end of the tunnel,” Levine said. “But it will still come down to the decisions people make will determine how fast we get to the other side of the pandemic.”

Levine says nearly 90,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Pennsylvania last week, and more than 17,000 healthcare workers received the first dose.

Levine says they are expecting 190,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to arrive by the end of the week.

The secretary also said that an aggressive campaign to vaccinate nursing home employees and residents will begin next week.

