Health Secretary says Pennsylvania has ramped up coronavirus testing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says the state has developed a more aggressive Covid-19 testing strategy.

Levine says testing will be more accessible, available, and more adaptable. She added that the goal is to make sure people can get tested at their health care provider, medical clinics, and pharmacies.

She also offered critical barbs at lawmakers, saying that they need to get on the same page to fight against the pandemic. “The legislature should stop wasting time trying to overturn vetoes of public health measures that are designed to save lives. I can’t stress this enough, we must be united.”

The health secretary says anyone who believes they have symptoms of Covid-19 can get tested in the commonwealth now.

