Help organizations helping students who dropped out of school during pandemic get back on track

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many school districts are trying to determine how many students have become disengaged or have actually quit school since the pandemic began.

Jessica Knapp is the Executive Director of Communities in Schools of Pa. She says there are a lot of factors that contribute to the problem.

“Districts don’t have the hard numbers yet,” said Knapp, “We know some students have struggled with online learning while others may have lost loved ones to COVID-19 or they had to quit school to get a job because their families are struggling financially.”

Knapp says her organization is working with school districts in six counties.

“Some districts tell us they have not had contact with dozens of students in a long time,” said Knapp, “Our job is to connect with those children, find out why they disengaged, and come up with a plan to get them back on track.”

Knapp says they will continue to work with students during the summer and beyond to help them get re-engaged with learning.