Hershey Company donates HERSHEY’s branded masks to MHS students

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — As Milton Hershey School students prepare for spring break, the Hershey Company donated 20,000 disposable masks to MHS families while kids are away from campus.

With the help of five MHS seniors from the Transitional Living building, the HERSHEY’S and Reese’s branded masks are Hershey Company’s most recent effort to prioritize student and MHS community safety.

Each student home and transitional living buildings received a pack of 10 masks to distribute among MHS students.

“Having the opportunity to help students remain safe and healthy during these times—whether on campus or off—deepens our company’s longstanding connection to the Milton Hershey School,” said Katrina Briddell, Manager of Global Sustainability & Social Impact at The Hershey Company. “Since last June, The Hershey Company has donated more than 1.5 million masks to nonprofits, healthcare organizations, and schools across Central Pennsylvania, including MHS.”