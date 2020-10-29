Hershey secondary schools close due to positive COVID-19 cases

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Derry Township School District announced the temporary closure of Hershey High School and Hershey Middle School due to four individuals testing positive for coronavirus.

The schools will close from Friday, Oct. 30 through Tuesday, Nov. 3 as advised by the PA Department of Health. During this time students will participate in virtual learning.

Teachers will return to the building on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and students will resume their hybrid learning schedule the following day, following the schedule that their principals sent out for that week.

Following the school district’s safety plan, they will be using this closure to deep clean and disinfect the secondary schools.

Those who have been in close contact with the positive individuals have been notified and must now follow the prescribed quarantine protocol.

Hershey Elementary School students will remain on their current schedule.

