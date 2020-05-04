HIA travel dropped 95% because of pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – When the pandemic hit, travel in and out of Harrisburg’s airport dropped 95%. That’s after setting a record high for passengers last year.

Right now, there are one-to-two-hundred travelers a day, as opposed to four-thousand. But things are picking up a little.

“There’s nowhere in the world you still can’t get to from here, if they’re flying. So we have a lot of people who are still doing business. There are people who need to visit family members. There are family events you need to get to, essential travel,” said Scott Miller, spokesperson for HIA.

The long term parking lot has been closed, so people should park in the parking garage connected to the airport. That rate has been dropped from $20 a day to $10 a day.