Hometown White House official praises Pennsylvania’s handle of Covid-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Deborah Birx is a Midstate native and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

She came back on Thursday to meet with Gov. Wolf and other health officials at the PEMA headquarters.

Pennsylvanians may be used to seeing her side-by-side with President Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci, but on Thursday, it was all about the commonwealth. Birx met with the governor to comb through Pennsylvania’s numbers.

Those numbers — impressive — according to the doctor. Birx says Pennsylvania ranks 45th for the highest number of cases per capita.

She says she met with Governor Wolf to discuss how Pennsylvania — a state with a large number of universities and colleges — will handle the outbreak now that school campuses are open. Birx says it is critical for college students to get frequently tested, especially if they are going to parties.

Even though the county is still fighting the pandemic, Birx says it is a much different ballgame and the country is learning more each day, as seen in the recent surge in cases in the south.