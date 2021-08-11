Hospitalizations rise statewide; the impact on local hospitals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While COVID hospitalizations continue to rise across the state, a doctor at UPMC says its hospitals are not overrun, unlike other states.

Right now, UPMC says its hospitals in central Pennsylvania have 28 COVID patients, 10 of them are in the ICU, and four are on ventilators.

“We are going in towards a mini-surge kind of situation, hopefully, based on statistics, it won’t be as bad as last winter,” Dr. Rutul Dalal, Medical Director of UPMC in North Central Region, said.

Pennsylvania’s hospitalization rates are not nearly as bad as what other states are dealing with. Just last week, Florida broke a record for hospitalizations, originally set more than a year ago before vaccines were available.

So, why is Pennsylvania’s hospitalization rates lower than other states?

“Our vaccination rates, even though are lower, especially sporadically across the state, it’s still much higher than those areas,” Dalal said.

Penn State Hershey Medical Center reported 105 COVID patients in December, a big difference from the 22 in-patients currently.