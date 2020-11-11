Hospitals are better prepared to fight COVID-19 despite growing number of hospitalizations

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, notes to medical personnel are hung in an area as they prepare to ender a COVID-19 unit at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City, Texas. As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation and infections and hospitalizations rise, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help — especially in rural areas and at small hospitals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is also reporting an increase in hospitalizations.

“Clearly the increased positivity rates are concerning to us all,” said Dr. Rachel Sackrowitz, chief medical officer of UMPC ICU Service Center. “We hope that this rise will plateau but we’re are prepared that it won’t and with having all these months to prepare is that we have plans that can be implemented as the situation changes.”

UPMC is reporting that some of its hospitals are seeing an increase in hospitalizations, but the cases are less severe.

“As we continue to see over the recent months, the COVID-19 cases that result in hospitalizations are less severe than we saw in the spring and not resulting in a high number of patients requiring breathing machines, intensive care, or dying,” said Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC senior medical director.

UPMC officials are also noticing a spike in cases in patients who are in their 20s and 30s but require less hospitalization. However, Lancaster General Health says it’s seeing an increase of younger patients that are critically ill.

WellSpan Health also following the trend of more hospitalizations. Last week, WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital had an average of about 25 COVID-19 patients.

“Today, that number is 50 so that shows how quickly the numbers change and how much it has increased within a week period of time,” said John Porter, executive vice president, and COO at WellSpan Health.