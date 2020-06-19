Hospitals receive fifth shipment of drug to help treat COVID-19 patients

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hospitals have received another round of remdesivir, a medication to help treat patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

The Department of Health distributed the fifth shipment with 4,788 doses of medication to 82 hospitals on Wednesday.

“The department is working to give our hospitals every opportunity to treat patients with COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “It is important to note that there is limited information on the safety and effectiveness of using remdesivir to treat people in the hospital with COVID-19. However, it was shown in a clinical trial to shorten the recovery time in some people, which is why the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of the medication for treatment.”

The hospitals that have received the shipments were determined based on the number and severity of COVID-19 patients at the hospital and the facility’s documented usage of previous rounds of remdesivir.

The department says it will continue to work with federal partners to acquire more doses of this medication to serve more patients across Pennsylvania.