House Democrats saying it’s time to “lead by example,” pushing new operating rules among Pa. House of Representatives

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — House Democratic leaders are introducing a list of new operating rules for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to adopt during the 2021-22 legislative session which is set to begin Tuesday, Jan. 5.

“When so many Pennsylvanians are staying home instead of traveling for the holidays and wearing masks when they do go out in public, it’s long past time for the House of Representatives to lead by example,” said Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Phila./Delaware.

The temporary rules would require members to wear face coverings over their mouth and nose while conducting official business, and pass a temperature check before an in-person attendance. House Democrats are also pushing for the continuation of remote voting by designating a caucus leader to cast floor or committee votes on their behalf.

“Adopting a House rule for universal masking that the speaker is able to enforce, rather than just a recommendation that members may or may not follow, will increase safety for everyone who must work in the House. We also will continue enhanced social distancing measures and encourage remote voting wherever possible including committee meetings.”

The new set of rules are also requiring any member who receives a positive COVID-19 diagnosis to immediately notify the speaker, majority and minority leaders, and chief clerk. This practice began in 2020 and would now be required as part of the House rules.

“Beyond the commonsense safety aspect of our rules, we must also take a wider view of how the Pennsylvania House operates to restore people’s faith in their government. We need to show people we are listening to their calls for openness and transparency and truly work for the common good,” House Democratic Appropriations Committee Chairman Matt Bradford, D-Montgomery, said. “That starts with how we operate while working in Harrisburg, keeping safety at the forefront as we commute back and forth from our home communities, all of which are feeling the strain of COVID-19.”

The addition of these temporary rules would last for the duration of the current COVID-19 state of emergency declared by the governor.