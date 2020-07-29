House Dems to hold contact tracing hearing

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The House Democratic Policy Committee is set to have a hearing on contact tracing, a strategy state leaders say will help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Through contact tracing everyone with close contact with a person with COVID-19 is contacted, told about testing, and asked to quarantine and look out for symptoms.

The state plans on spending millions of dollars to help with tracing. It received a federal grant worth $18.7 million to help.

The Department of Health has 649 contact tracers, according to a report released earlier this month. It says it needs an additional 600 more.

However, experts say it would take even a lot more than that.

George Washington University has a contact tracer estimator. It says Pennsylvania needs over 4,700 tracers. 

Wednesday’s hearing is at State Capitol at 10 a.m.

It will be live streamed here

