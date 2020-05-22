How a local mosque is unifying its members during the coronavirus pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hadee Mosque Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Harrisburg is continuing to encourage people to pray in congregation at their homes. Still, members are staying connected through social media, YouTube and Zoom.

Earlier this month, members of the mosque, as well as government leaders and people of other religions joined a Zoom meeting to for a virtual Iftar, which is a meal Muslims eat after sunset during Ramadan.

Two to three people have been allowed into the mosque at a time since the statewide shutdown started, though a spokesman says many worshipers have set aside areas in their home for prayers.

Eid, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, will be celebrated at home with immediate family members.