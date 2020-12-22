How churches are planning to handle extra crowds during Christmas

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – For Christians around the world Christmas is about celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ nearly two thousand years ago.

“The biggest significance is what we call the incarnation,” Father Matthew Morelli, the pastor at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, said. “That’s God coming in the flesh, real among us.”

The week is one of the most significant weeks in the Christian religion.

Normally, churches expect extra crowds but with the COVID-19 pandemic still taking place churches are taking their own steps to limit crowds.

Religious organizations are exempt from Pennsylvania’s recent COVID-19 crowd gathering limits.

this year don't expect christmas services ... To be as packed ... As some churches are taking their own measures to spread out crowds ... Inluding at some where they're asking worshipers to register for a service.

father mattew morelli – st. Anthony of padua church: “we’ve all been discussing that those churches who have reservations .. It’s a really handy way to figure out how do we need to react. Where are people going to come to mass?”

reservations won't be required at saint anthony of padua church of lancaster ... Where they have socially distanced pews and are adding services to accomodate for demand.

father matthew morelli – st anthony of padua church: “on christmas, christmas eve we’ll have 5 masses. We expect that to be more than enough.”

as they have during the pandemic ... They'll also stream worship on youtube. something many churches have also done.

father matthew morelli – st anthony of padua church: “it has been very impressive the use of social media by churches in the past couple of months.”