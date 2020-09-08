How the Governor wants lawmakers to protect homeowners, renters during the pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Governor is again calling on Pennsylvania lawmakers to pass legislation to protect Pennsylvanians from evictions. He is speaking in Lancaster at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Governor Tom Wolf says more action still needs to be taken, even though a federal order is now in effect.

That order by the CDC and signed by President Donald Trump protects people from evictions until the end of 2020. People still have to pay their rent.

It came as Wolf’s moratorium on evictions expired at the end of August.

He says only lawmakers had the power to extend it, and he continues to call for more specific changes.

The Governor wants to raise the $750 monthly cap on rent relief to at least 130% of the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s limits.

He also says to eliminate requirements that creates unnecessary delays.

Those include families having to be 30 days behind on rent to be eligible for assistance, and ensuring applicants applied for unemployment.

Finally, he wants to give landlords the option to forgive remaining unpaid rent or to allow balances to be repaid over a year.

Pennsylvania lawmakers have proposed multiple housing-related bills.

Wolf insists housing during the pandemic is important to public health.

You can stream the Governor’s speech on his Facebook page.