How to schedule your free COVID-19 vaccination transportation from CAT or rabbittransit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As coronavirus vaccines increasingly become available, Capital Area Transit (CAT) and rabbittransit are offering free shared-ride service for residents traveling to and from their scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

Residents will need to call CAT (Dauphin County only) or rabbittransit no later than noon the business day prior to their vaccination appointment.

CAT or rabbittransit staff will then assist individuals in the shared-ride reservation process.

When scheduling a shared-ride trip to a vaccination site, riders must have a confirmed COVID-19 appointment at the location they are requesting transportation.

If you are in need of transportation to a COVID vaccination site in the rabbittransit service area, contact the rabbittransit Call Center at 1-800-632-9063.

For Dauphin County residents, call the CAT Customer Service Center at 717-238-8304.