In yellow? CDC guidelines for resuming activities

Across the Midstate, many local communities are in the yellow phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s reopening plan or will be in the coming weeks as some parts of Pennsylvania will enter “green” on Friday.

In the yellow phase, the stay-at-home order is lifted and gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed.

This is happening as the weather is getting warmer, so many Pennsylvanians may want to get outside.

The CDC has guidelines for visiting parks and recreational facilities during the coronavirus outbreak, which include maintaining social distancing while avoiding crowds and playgrounds.

If you are at a gathering with less than 25 people, the CDC says to continue social distancing, avoiding hugs, high-fives, and handshakes.

For communities of faith, the CDC has guidelines here.

For all activities, the CDC recommends those at high risk stay home, and says those who gather should wear face coverings when possible, washing their hands often.