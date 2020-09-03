Increase in COVID cases at York County Prison

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Additional mitigation efforts are being put in place at York County Prison because of an increase in COVID cases.

Inmate movement is being further restricted and an additional housing unit has been opened to further enhance social distancing.

The county says since the start of the pandemic, nearly 1,100 tests have been conducted at the prison.

There were 169 positive results. Some tests are still pending.

Most of the inmates do not have symptoms and 12 have recovered.

The prison says it will continue to do testing.