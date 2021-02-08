Is it ever OK for Pennsylvanians to skip the COVID vaccine line?

University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The clinic, staffed by Pitt faculty and students from Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, and Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will vaccinate some 800 personnel, over two days, who are work in healthcare roles, including students from Chatham College, Community College of Allegheny County, Duquesne University, LaRoche University, Pittsburgh Technical College and Pitt who work with patients. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The vaccine rollout continues to be problematic for many Pennsylvanians. Some people are fed up with waiting and trying to skip the line and get their shot before people who should be getting theirs first.

“The only time I would ever advise skipping in line, so to speak, is if there are leftover vaccines that would otherwise go to waste,” said Erik Hefti, executive director of pharmaceutical sciences at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology.

Hefti knows Pennsylvanians are frustrated by the slow rollout, but says there are very limited instances when it’s ok to skip in line.

“We don’t want to resort to things like crossing state or county lines to get access to vaccines that are really allotted for a different subset of individuals,” said Hefti.

This morning, Democratic lawmakers demanded change from the Department of Health when it comes to vaccine sign up. They also want to make it easier to schedule an appointment.

“You guys got to do a central registry, it’s not going to work any other way,” said Rep. Austin Davis. “It’s creating too much chaos and confusion among people and can work here in Pennsylvania and I’m advocating in the strongest terms that you guys do that.”

The Department of Health says it’s something they’re considering with the Governor’s support. For now, things should be more consistent over the next few weeks. The department is expecting the number of vaccines arriving in Pennsylvania to stay the same over the next three weeks, which should help providers get vaccines out quickly.