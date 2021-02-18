Johns Hopkins experts say COVID-19 vaccines protect against new variants

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Places like Africa and the U.K. — and even Dauphin County — have reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant.

But experts at Johns Hopkins say it’s not unexpected, it’s normal for a virus to mutate.

They say masks and ventilation still work best when it comes to new variants and that vaccines do protect against the new strains.

“We’re continuing to monitor the situation, but at least for the vaccines that we currently have that have emergency use authorization, they appear to be very protective,” said Dr. Gigi Gronvall, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Experts say studies show these variants are more transmissible, but that doesn’t mean it causes more severe cases.