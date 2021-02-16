Lancaster Co. Commissioners expected to give final approval for COVID-19 mass vaccine site

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County Commissioners are expected to give a mass vaccination site final approval on Wednesday.

The site will be located at the former Bon-Ton in Park City Center.

Depending on vaccine availability, the doctors say they’ll be ready to vaccinate 6,000 people per day.

They also say the old Bon-Ton site was an easy choice.

“We have a lot of advantages of having it centrally located as on highway access, being able to handle traffic over 7,000 parking spots and 100,000 square feet. It’s a huge area for us to be able to vaccinate this large volume,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Chief Clinical Officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

There’s a possibility of even shuttling people in to the vaccine site.

