Lancaster Co. commissioners to vote on mass vaccination site at Park City Center

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County Commissioners are expected to approve a mass vaccination site at their meeting Wednesday.

The proposed site is at the now-closed Bon-Ton at Park City Center.

County officials and health care professionals say the 100,000 square foot, centrally located space is perfect for the project since there is easy highway access and 7,000 parking spots.

Depending on vaccine availability, the county hopes to vaccinate 6,000 people a day.

Commissioners are considering offering shuttle service.

At 9:15 a.m., they are scheduled to vote on an agreement primarily with Lancaster General Hospital, but with other local health systems serving as partners as necessary.

The $250,000 budget would come from CARES Act funding, FEMA and other federal and state coronavirus aid.

Lancaster is the sixth largest county in PA.

The site proposal says as of the beginning of this month, there had been 3,000 first and second doses of the vaccine administered combined.

That equals out to more than 1,000 shots given daily.

Supporters say this data illustrates the need for the site, as 432,000 residents over age 16 need to be vaccinated.

If all goes as planned, setup would go through the first week of March and vaccines would be distributed through the end of June.