Lancaster Co. health center using new treatment to keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Union Community Center is now offering an innovative way to treat COVID-19 patients.

Union, which is the new name for Lancaster Health Center and Welsh Mountain Center after a merger, is now administering monoclonal antibodies.

“This is an intravenous medicine that’s antibodies that are helping your immune system respond and fight COVID,” Dr. Anne-Marie Derrico, Chief Medical Officer for Union, explained.

The treatment is the same treatment given to Former President Donald Trump when he was diagnosed with the virus.

“It’s becoming more accessible,” Derrico said. “It’s super important because it’s the only thing we can offer patients in the early stages of illness.”

Union is a federally qualified health center, a community-based clinic caring for underserved populations, is championing the treatment as a way to keep their patients out of the hospital.

Derrico said all of their patients who have taken the treatment have stayed out of the hospital.

“There are health systems nearby that are providing monoclonal antibodies,” Derrico said. “But they are not doing it in locations that are accessible to our patients, or environments where our patients feel comfortable with staff they know and trust.”

Derrico said the center is able to provide the treatment through a federal program called Special Projects for Equitable and Efficient Distribution (SPEED).

Union is able to provide the monoclonal antibodies at no cost to patients.

“This treatment, I would take it, I would give it to my parents of family members if they got sick with COVID,” Derrico said. “I feel like it’s the best thing that we have to offer you to prevent you from getting sicker.”