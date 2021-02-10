Lancaster County Commissioners approve mass COVID-19 vaccination site

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County Commissioners approved a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Midstate region.

The location would be able to give out six thousand shots a day. While the site is scheduled to open in March, the Commissioners say it depends on the amount of vaccines Lancaster County receives.

“It all hinges on Pa. Department of Health, which is the agency the allocates the vaccine, giving us the vaccines for that. We think this is a more efficent, better way to get them out than the current way the state is doing it,” Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said.

There is still no official word on where the site will be located.