Lancaster County COVID cases back on the rise after falling in June and July

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County continues to see a spike in new COVID-19 cases. So much so that in the last week, the county averaged 120 new cases per day after a dramatic fall in late June and early July. Some in Lancaster County say it didn’t have to be this way.

“I’m really angry at people for not taking personal responsibility and wearing masks, getting vaccinated, etc. I’ve been wearing a mask regularly everywhere I go. It seems like we’re going backwards,” Anthony Verrecchia, a Lancaster County resident said.

More cases also mean more people in the hospital, including nine people in Lancaster County on ventilators as of Monday. That’s concerning to officials here, and so is this, the coroner’s office confirms five deaths in a nine-day period, compared to just six deaths in the entire month of July. There’s growing concern that the virus could be here to stay.

“I think we’re going to have it in our lives for quite a while just like we do with the flu. We’re just going to have to be careful, take the appropriate vaccinations and follow the advice of scientists,” Verrecchia added.

For now, health officials continue to push for mask-wearing and vaccines, especially now that Pfizer has full FDA approval.