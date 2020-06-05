Lancaster County is the last in the Midstate to move to yellow phase

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is one of the final 10 counties to move out of the red phase in Pennsylvania’s reopening plan.

The final 10 counties that moved to yellow include Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Northampton, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.

Now all 67 counties in the state are in either the yellow or green phase. Currently, the entire Midstate is in the yellow as 16 counties are entering the green phase today.

In the yellow phase, some restrictions on work and social interaction will ease while others, such as closures of gyms and hair and nail salons, as well as limitations around large gatherings, remain in place.

Governor Wolf is expected to announce which counties will be moving to the green phase next.

The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health.