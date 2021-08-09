Lancaster COVID spike worries doctors, sends school districts scrambling

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County reported a huge spike in COVID-19 cases in just the last week. It’s one of the 14 counties in the state with high levels of community transmission. Dauphin, Cumberland, Perry, and Adams are also on that list.

That worries local doctors because hospitalizations are up too. “While we are in this lull between when the cases are rising and hospitalizations begin to rise, now is the perfect time to get vaccinated. If you haven’t been and you’ve been waiting and you need one more reason to get vaccinated, the delta variant is that reason. It is highly transmissible but very manageable,” Lancaster Health Chief of Infectious Diseases, Joseph Kontra said.

With school just around the corner, districts are in overdrive, reconsidering old COVID-19 plans and recommending new ones. In Manheim Township, the school board plans to vote on a health and safety plan Thursday. They say they’re relying heavily on local data to make decisions, even as CDC guidance keeps changing. For parents, this is top of mind, as the delta variant is sending more kids to the hospital.

“I understand that it is your kid and you want to have control over your kid’s experience and it’s your life but if it’s putting other kids in danger then that might be a little bit of an issue so if you want to be in school you wear a mask, great. If you don’t want to wear a mask, then you stay out of school, you do online learning or something like that,” Kyle Darrow, a parent said.

abc27 News reached out to a number of school districts in Lancaster County and many told us they’ll be releasing specific COVID-19 protocols to families later this week. Keep track of your district through the list here.