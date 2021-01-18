Lancaster EMS starts to distribute COVID-19 vaccination

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — Douglas Ockrymiek sat inside an ambulance bay after getting the COVID-19 vaccination he’s been waiting for.

“Not only am a priority working in healthcare, but I’m also 75-years-old,” Ockrymiek said.

Ockyrmiek, a part-time medical director for a behavioral healthcare organization, was one of the first group of people to get a COVID-19 vaccination from the staff at Lancaster EMS.

“It feels good,” Ockyrmiek said.

Lancaster EMS got about 200 doses of the vaccine, which they are using on first responders and others who come in contact with COVID-19 positive patients.

“We certainly have a demand,” Lancaster EMS Executive Director, Bob May, said.

May told abc27 News that they hope to use its 12 sites to distribute the vaccine when it’s widely available.

When the vaccine is widely available the EMS agency is also planning on using their community paramedicine program to deliver vaccines straight to homes.

“It’s very much a logical next step,” May said. “The team is in place, they’re trained.”