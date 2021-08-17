Lancaster General Health pushing for universal masks in schools

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster General Health is making its case for universal mask requirements in schools.

Doctors at LGH say they believe requiring students and teachers to wear masks in school will limit disruptions to in-person learning.

“Our health system understands that schools provide in our society, not only as a safe place for children and their education but also nutrition and mental health and the goals of these measures is to make in-person learning as safe as possible,” Dr. Jeffery R. Martin, Chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine said.

The doctors cite studies they say show schools can open safely even if COVID is spreading at high rates if they follow social distancing and masking guidelines.