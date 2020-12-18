Lancaster General Hospital workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The heroes who have held us up through this pandemic are getting what the world hopes is COVID-19’s kryptonite.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for awhile,” said Andrea Tilahun, respiratory therapist, Lancaster General Hospital.

With a slight prick and poke, healthcare workers are getting a dose of hope.

“It went really well. It didn’t hurt at all. That was good,” said Dr. Joseph Kontra, infectious disease specialist, Lancaster General Hospital.

“Its inspiring to everyone along the process. So, everyone from the UPS man who brought it, to the folks on our loading dock. Everyone has been really excited along the journey,” said Matt Eberts, director of pharmacy, Lancaster General Hospital.

Lancaster General Hospital began vaccinating its employees Thursday evening, dolling out its 1,950 doses depending on COVID exposure.

“We’ll work through all of those departments that are critically facing those COVID patients and have to care for them quickly, and then we will work through our hospital staff and medical staff,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer, Lancaster General Hospital.

The Pfizer vaccine is preserved through freezing temperatures, and in three weeks a second dose is needed, requiring the hospital to make a plan.

“We know our schedule. We take enough doses out before we move it from the ultra cold freezer to the refrigerator. So, the next morning, they’re thawed and ready to mix for our first vaccines of the day,” Eberts said.

The vaccine is coming just in time for war-torn workers.

“Our resources are really depleted. We have a lot of people who are getting exposed and out. It’s been rough,” Tilahun said.

Meanwhile, WellSpan Health is readying to deliver nearly 7,000 doses across its seven hospitals in the Midstate. Vaccinations will begin on Friday at 6 a.m.

“Getting the vaccine is the most important thing we can do to prevent this pandemic,” Kontra said.