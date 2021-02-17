Lancaster General, local healthcare providers yet to receive weekly COVID vaccine shipment

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Some healthcare providers in Pennsylvania have not received their allotment of COVID-19 vaccines this week.
Lancaster General Health requested 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, but that allotment is stuck in Kentucky because of the winter weather.
They say the shipment is a combination of first and second doses.
“That will make it challenging for both canceling appointments and for scheduling second appointments next week as well,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.
Geisinger, Penn State Health and WellSpan also have not received their latest vaccine shipment.