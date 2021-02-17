Lancaster General, local healthcare providers yet to receive weekly COVID vaccine shipment

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Some healthcare providers in Pennsylvania have not received their allotment of COVID-19 vaccines this week.

Lancaster General Health requested 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, but that allotment is stuck in Kentucky because of the winter weather.

They say the shipment is a combination of first and second doses.

“That will make it challenging for both canceling appointments and for scheduling second appointments next week as well,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

Geisinger, Penn State Health and WellSpan also have not received their latest vaccine shipment.