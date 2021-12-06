Lancaster pediatrician discusses uptick in COVID cases, how to handle situation with your kids

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — We know the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is in Pennsylvania, but right now, that’s about all we know.

“There are some reports that there is some increased hospitalization rates in age five and below but we haven’t had those confirmed and we don’t really know what that means at this time,” Dr. Pia Fenimore, pediatrician at Lancaster Pediatrics and vice chair for pediatrics at Lancaster General Health said.

Dr. Fenimore says that while omicron is cause for concern, it is not a reason to panic.

“We need to panic because our kids take our messages from us and they follow what we do,” Dr. Fenimore said.

With Pennsylvania reporting 10,000 cases for the first time in almost a year and Lancaster County seeing an uptick in hospitalizations, Dr. Fenimore says we need to focus on the things we can control, to keep ourselves and each other safe.

“Telling our kids to do the things they need to do to keep themselves safe. Wear their masks when they are in crowds especially at school, wash their hands, get vaccinated,” Dr. Fenimore said.

This includes protecting their wellbeing, too.

“It’s important to stay focused on the general health of your children making sure during the holidays particularly that they’re getting enough sleep, that they get outdoors time, that they are eating healthy, and that you’re doing the things you can control,” she added.