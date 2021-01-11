Lancaster retirement community administers first doses of COVID vaccine

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — More residents and staff at local senior living facilities are getting the COVID vaccine.

On Monday, more than 300 people received their first dose at Brethren Village in Lancaster.

The facility in Lancaster County worked with CVS to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

One staff member told abc27 she felt like a child on Christmas morning.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for, for a long time. I called it the light at the end of the tunnel before and that’s how I feel today,” said Jennifer Grube, an infection control nurse at Brethren Village. “It feels like we’re taking a really good step towards getting COVID under control and we need it so much in the nursing homes and we got it today.”

Brethren Village joins other local long-term care facilities like Claremont Nursing and Rehab Center in Carlisle.

Residents at both facilities will receive their second dose within three weeks to ensure full immunization from the coronavirus. Residents and staff at Brethren are set to receive their second dose on Feb. 1.