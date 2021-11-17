Lancaster seeing sharp rise in COVID hospitalizations ahead of holiday season

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — COVID case counts are staying high across the Midstate.

Lancaster General Health reported a sharp increase in hospitalizations in just the last few days, with about a hundred people currently being treated. More than 75% of those cases are with those who are unvaccinated. Experts say this is to be expected as the weather gets colder and people spend more time indoors.

“The upcoming holidays worry me in particular because there will be a lot of multi-generational gatherings in a closed indoor space with probably insufficient ventilation and no masks,” Chief of Infectious Diseases at Lancaster General Health, Dr. Joseph Kontra said.

Dr. Kontra also says the vaccine is helping and urges everyone to get their booster as soon as they’re eligible.