Largest daily spike in COVID-19 cases in Pa. since end of May

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – New COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania are up. The state reported 832 more cases Thursday. That’s more than any peak last month and the highest daily number since May 21.

“We had a long period of time where people were staying at home, they were doing a great job of social distancing and I think people got tired and understandably so, but some of that got relaxed,” said Dr. Mark Goedecker, Vice President and Regional Medical Director, WellSpan.

The Department of Health says, “the spike in cases is primarily tied to community spread and outbreaks across the state, specifically in the southwestern part of the state, but smaller increases elsewhere.”

Dr. Goedecker says he’s seen cases rise since more places went green.

“At York Hospital where we’ve seen a slow rise in cases since June 18th, and that’s really when you look at when the green phase went into effect, a week after, a week and a half afterwards and that timing is about right,” said Dr. Goedecker.

The Wolf administration is now advising people quarantine for 14 days, if returning home from any of 15 states that have seen recent spikes, and has expanded orders requiring Pennsylvanians to wear masks whenever they leave home.

So, could we see the type of surges that are happening elsewhere in the country?

“We would hope that that’s not going to happen here and I think we can still prevent it, and that’s the key to realize, so if we do the things that we know work,” said Dr. Goedecker.

As far as PPE goes, Dr. Goedecker says WellSpan is prepared for a surge.

“Places like Lancaster General, PennState, both of those places I know have done a lot of work, and they’ve coordinated with us quite a bit so I know they are also well prepared,” said Dr. Goedecker.

He says, WellSpan is also prepared to take on more COVID-19 patients as well.

“We’re not at capacity. We still have space,” said Dr. Goedecker.