Largest Healthcare Union responds to Pa. COVID measures

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, notes to medical personnel are hung in an area as they prepare to ender a COVID-19 unit at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City, Texas. As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation and infections and hospitalizations rise, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help — especially in rural areas and at small hospitals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, SEIU Healthcare, a Pa. union comprised of healthcare professionals and nurses, commended Governor Tom Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine’s responsiveness and health-based approach to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania represents 45,000 caregivers in Commonwealth hospitals, nursing homes, state agencies and home care facilities who have experienced the impact of the pandemic first-hand.

“The only way through this pandemic and to save lives is by listening to healthcare experts. We applaud Governor Wolf’s commitment to leading through example and including caregivers in Pennsylvania’s recovery,” SEIU President Matthew Yarnell said.

Yarnell also emphasized the importance of healthcare employers and community members doing their part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.