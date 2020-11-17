Largest Healthcare Union responds to Pa. COVID measures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, SEIU Healthcare, a Pa. union comprised of healthcare professionals and nurses, commended Governor Tom Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine’s responsiveness and health-based approach to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania represents 45,000 caregivers in Commonwealth hospitals, nursing homes, state agencies and home care facilities who have experienced the impact of the pandemic first-hand.
“The only way through this pandemic and to save lives is by listening to healthcare experts. We applaud Governor Wolf’s commitment to leading through example and including caregivers in Pennsylvania’s recovery,” SEIU President Matthew Yarnell said.
Yarnell also emphasized the importance of healthcare employers and community members doing their part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
