Lawmakers demanding Wolf Administration meet promises as nursing homes suffer from high mortality rate

HARRISBURG Pa. (WHTM) — Lawmakers are demanding the Wolf Administration live up to its promises to protect the state’s vulnerable residents amid the soaring COVID-19 mortality rate.

State Senators Pat Browne (R-16) and Judy Ward (R-30) point to Pennsylvania’s numbers where 60% of covid deaths come from nursing homes and long-term care facilities – the sixth-highest in the nation. This number pales in comparison to the national average of 38%.

“The data and information available suggest the Wolf Administration has not taken its pledges to protect nursing homes and long-term care facilities and their residents seriously enough,” Senator Ward said. “Nursing homes and other facilities need to have the funding and resources in order to navigate this surge in COVID-19 cases.”

Six of the top 10 nursing homes with the most COVID-19 deaths nationally are located in Pennsylvania, according to the New York Times.

The Department of Health issued guidance in March which mandated patients who tested positive for COVID-19 be returned to their long-term care facilities regardless of the provider’s ability to care for the patient and meet infection prevention mandates. The Department is also in the process of modifying its overall regulations for the industry – a process that began before the onset of COVID-19.

“Any update of the regulations should include input from nursing homes and long-term care facilities and lessons learned from this pandemic in order not to repeat these fatal mistakes in the future,” said Senator Ward, who chaired the Senate Aging and Youth Committee during the 2019-20 legislative session. “We have known since Day One of the pandemic that those who live in nursing homes and long-term care facilities are among the most susceptible to contracting and dying from COVID-19. And yet, these facilities have faced some of the most significant operational challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, including struggling to maintain staffing levels and retaining an adequate supply of PPE to meet the rising number of infections.”