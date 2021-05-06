Lawsuit filed for Pa. COVID contact tracing data breach

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a new update on the data breach affecting 72,000 Pennsylvanians: The first lawsuit has been filed in federal court, against the Pa. Department of Health and Insight Global.

Insight Global is a company that admitted it exposed the personal information of Pennsylvanians after it was gathered during COVID-19 contact tracing.

Attorneys behind this class action lawsuit say people may be at risk of identity theft, credit problems — or worse.

“It’s almost like you know there was a car accident, now the people are at the hospital,” Attorney Scott Cooper said. “You just don’t know whether they’re gonna get better tomorrow, they’re gonna get a herniated disc, or they’re gonna end up needing surgery.”

The state has already said it won’t renew its contract with Insight Global when it expires this summer.

