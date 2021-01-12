Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services launches web portal for vaccine registration

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services launched a web portal for community healthcare workers to register for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The web portal was created for qualifying frontline workers who fall into the phase 1A, 1B, and 1C categories outlined in the Pa. Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Those interested in registering should visit www.lcdes.org, read the required vaccine guidelines, and fill out the online form for the appropriate phase. LCDES advises healthcare workers that information provided will be verified with employers prior to scheduling a vaccine appointment with a provider.

Healthcare workers will later be contacted via email for their allotted vaccination time, and certain individuals will be prioritized in accordance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID-19 Interim Vaccination Plan.

​“Anything we can do as an agency to speed up the availability of the vaccine will put our county closer to getting our economy and quality of life back.”, according to Bob Dowd, Director of the Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services.

Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services joins other Midstate healthcare systems that are providing vaccination opportunities for community-based healthcare workers, including Penn State Health, Geisinger Health, and UPMC.