Lebanon County encourages mask-wearing with “Grandmas Wear a Mask” campaign

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — While people may not want to listen to a government official in Washington or Harrisburg, who wouldn’t listen to a grandmother?

The idea behind a local campaign is doing just that. The “Grandmas Wear a Mask for the Ones They Love” campaign has kicked off in Lebanon County.

The campaign video features seven members of the women’s club of Lebanon, all of whom are grandmothers.

Their mindset behind the organization’s initiative? Grandmas actually have more credibility than almost anyone else–or so they say.

According to Lebanon County Commissioner Jo Ellen Litz, a grandma’s job is to spoil their grandchildren, rather than disciplining them as mothers and fathers do.

“But along with that spoiling, you get to teach and educate. And in so doing, they listen to grandmas,” Commissioner Litz said.

She says the “Grandmas Wear a Mask” campaign has taken on new importance now that Pennsylvanians of all ages are increasingly contracting COVID-19.