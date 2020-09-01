Lebanon County receives CARES Act funding

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon County CARES Act funding has been received.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act authorizes Lebanon County to provide grants to cover costs that are necessary expenditures incurred from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application period for businesses to apply for funding opens its first phase Tuesday, September 1, and extends through Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

“These funds are intended to be used to support economic recovery and sustainability in our County,” said Robert J. Phillips, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners. “We approved three categories for the future dissemination of CARES Act funding. The categories are: Non-Profit, Tourism/Hospitality, and Small Business (less than 100 employees).”

Grant Block funds may be used to cover necessary working capital costs or for retrofitting expenses incurred (or to be incurred) until December 30, 2020. Working capital can include payroll, rent, mortgage interest, utility bills, cable, internet, phone, spoilage, PPE purchases, cleaning supplies, unemployment compensation costs, and other operating expenses, with the exception of owner compensation. The grant funds cannot be used to pay back loans to shareholders, partners, the sole proprietor, or family members. For non-profits, additional eligible expenses can include replenishing food pantries and the costs of increasing shelters.

“We made it a priority to keep the grant general and open to those businesses that were the most vulnerable due to the closures,” said Commissioner and Secretary Jo Ellen Litz. “Hopefully, these funds will go a long way to keep them and our county open for business.”

The County Commissioners, with the assistance of Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce, Lebanon Valley Economic Development Corporation, Lebanon County Tourism Promotion Agency, and United Way of Lebanon County, established a program for how to best distribute a portion of the CARES Act Fund, such funds must be distributed by the December 30, 2020, deadline.

All applications must be received by September 15, 4 p.m.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to complete the application online at lebanoncountycares.com.